CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will officially be Wyoming School Choice Week, thanks to a proclamation by Gov. Mark Gordon. He joins more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide who have issued similar proclamations.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 61events and activities in Wyoming to raise awareness about the benefits of educational choice. From pep rallies to open houses to a large school fair at the Little America Hotel and Resort, these events make up some of the 50,000 celebrations planned for National School Choice Week nationwide.

This year marks the 10th annual National School Choice Week, the nation's largest ever celebration of opportunity in education.

"We are excited that Wyoming families are so enthusiastic for school choice, and we're grateful to Gov. Gordon for supporting them in that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this week is an empowering one for parents as they consider their children's needs and explore what the best learning environment is for them."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming.

