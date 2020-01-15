Glenn Henry Burgett 1940-2019
Glenn Henry Burgett of Riverton, Wyoming passed away December 31st, 2019 in Billings, Montana at the age of 79.
Glenn was born November 21, 1940 to Alva and Clara Burgett at his childhood home in Danville, Ohio. He was the fourth of seven children in his family, four brothers and two sisters. He was raised in Danville on the family farm where they farmed and milked cows. They also harvested timber from the property using draft horses in all aspects of their farming and lumber operations.
He attended school in Danville and graduated high school in 1958. Soon after graduation he came to Wyoming with his dad and possibly two brothers. They brought and set up a sawmill near Arlington, Wyoming and began a logging operation. At the decline in the timber industry in that area Glenn went to work on a ranch near Elk Mountain, Wyoming.
In 1963 he met Janet Elaine Strayer and was married December 28th of that same year. They had for children together. Glenn was also drafted to the Army that year and served his tour from 1964-1965. After his honorable discharge he went to work for the Wyoming Department of Transportation in Medicine Bow, Wyoming.
Late in 1965 or early 1966, he was offered a job from Henry Cheesebourgh on the UL Ranch in Elk Mountain, WY. Glenn worked for “Hank” for over twenty five years beginning in Elk Mountain then moving to Douglas, WY. Hank taught him the cow business and gave him a start by giving him ten heifers as a bonus in around 1969. Those ten heifers grew to what he had at his passing. Mister Cheesebourgh grew to be more of a father to Glenn than a boss. The love and respect Glenn held for Hank was clearly visible right up to the end of his own life.
Glenn’s first marriage ended in 1985. Later in 1987, He met Georgiana (Georgie) Manter of Douglas, Wyoming. They were married August 11, 1987. Georgie brought five children to this union.
In 1989, Glenn bought his first ranch and he and Georgie moved to the new place north of Lusk, Wy. Later in 2000 they sold the ranch in Lusk and bought a ranch on Beaver Rim, near Riverton, Wyo. In 2004 they sold that ranch and bought a ranch near Moneta, Wyoming, selling that ranch too, then buying a farm in 2008 north of Riverton on South Muddy Creek where he resided until his passing.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and his stepson Andrew Manter. He is survived by his wife Georgie; son Glenn E. Burgett (Christine) of Riverton, WY; daughter Melaine Miller (Niel) of Douglas, WY; daughter Michelle Wagers (Joe) of Meteetsee, WY; son Rusty Burgett of Douglas, WY; stepsons Peter Manter of Custer, OK and Stephen (Barb) of Blaine, WA; stepdaughters Kate Manter (Scott) of Big Piney, WY and Sally Michelena (Glen) of Riverton, WY. Also, twelve grandchildren, ten step grand children, and sixteen great grand children.
A celebration of life will be held January 24th, at 2 P.M. at the Riverton Livestock Auction Barn.