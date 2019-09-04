William H. Vines 1938-2019
William H. “Bill” Vines, 81, went to be with Lord Friday, August 16, 2019, sur- rounded by family at his home in Wheat- land, Wyoming. Bill was born August 7, 1938 in Sundance, Wyoming the beloved son of Fred and Glenneda (MacPherson) Vines. As a young man, Bill was very active in sports. In high school he was in- volved in football, basketball, track, wres- tling, and boxing. Bill was also success-
ful in academia, being inducted as a member of Honor Society and graduating high school early at the age of 17 with the class if 1956. After high school Bill attended Rapid City School of Mines in their Engineering program, but later decided to join the Navy in 1957. He finished his service in the Navy with an Honor Medal and as a First-Class Petty Officer. After the ser- vice, Bill attended the University of Dubuque, Iowa for one year and then transferred to the University of Wyoming. Bill attained an undergraduate in Business Administration with Honors and went on to attend the College of Law at the University of Wyo- ming. Bill graduated at the top of his law school class in 1966. During his last year in law school he was the Editor of the Land and Water Law Review. After graduating law school, Bill was an attorney for the Atomic Energy Commission in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1967 Bill moved to Wheatland and went into private practice with Jones & Jones. In 1968, Bill became an official partner in the law firm Jones, Jones, Vines, and Hunkins. He remained in that practice until his retirement in 2018. Bill was also a professor at the University of Wyoming College of Law from 1972-1973.
In Bill’s first marriage, he was blessed with four daughters, Kimberly, Hillary, Jennifer, and Stephanie.
In 1993 Bill married Kristeen M. (George) Moore and be- came a blended family with Kris’ three children, Richard, Janie, and Kelle Moore.
Bill was very active in his community. He was involved in the Wheatland Jaycees, Lions Club, a member of the United Church of Christ, a Board Member of First Bank of Wyoming, a volunteer wildfire fire fighter, Platte County School District #1, and involved in political campaigning. He was part owner of Coast to Coast/ True Value Hardware for many years. He held various positions on the industrial Siding Commission, Wyoming College Commission, and was appointed by various former governors to serve as commissioner on many different commissions. He loved to spend time at his cabin and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Glenneda (MacPherson) Vines, and stepdaughter, Janie Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Kris; four daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Dickerson, Hillary (Sam) Summers, Jennifer Huck- feldt, and Stephanie Vines; brothers, Ron Vines and Ken (Gwen) Vines; sister, Marilyn Vines Michellena (Sandy); stepchildren, Richard Moore and Kelle Moore; grandsons, Cory Huckfeldt and Preston Thar; and granddaughters, Morgan Dickerson, Chloe Vines, Dylan and MarLee Thar.
A celebration of life for William H. “Bill” Vines, was held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Moose Lodge #1636 in Wheat- land, Wyoming.
Memorials to Wyoming Cares, P.O. Box 2575, Casper, Wy- oming 82602 or to Platte County Library, 904 Ninth Street, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201 would be appreciated by the fam-
ily.The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh. com