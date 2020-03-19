Shirley Anne Dutton 1933-2020

Shirley Anne Dutton, 86, of Douglas, formerly of Knoxville, IA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions in Casper, WY.

Shirley was born on April 23, 1933 in Flora, Indiana, to Burton W. Dutton and Lois (Colvin) Dutton. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Irene E. Dutton, and a grand nephew, Ryan W. Dutton. Surviving is her brother, Lawrence W. Dutton, and her nephews and nieces, Michael W. Dutton, Krista L. Scoggins, Matthew L. Dutton, Mark L. (Kimberly G.) Dutton and six grand nephews.

Shirley graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education in 1955. She attended the Danish College of Physical Education at Mannheim, Germany where she taught at military based schools. Shirley served the University Laboratory School for three years while earning a Master of Arts degree in Physical Education and Guidance from the University of Iowa in 1963.

Shirley joined the University of Wyoming Laboratory School faculty teaching courses in Physical Education for elementary majors in the College of Education from 1964 to 1972. She pursued post graduate studies, presented at professional meetings and co-authored articles during her tenure with the University of Wyoming. She initiated elementary Physical Education into the Douglas, Wyoming public schools and taught grades 1-6 until 1987. She earned a teaching certificate in elementary education from Central College, Iowa and returned to the Douglas area to teach in rural elementary school.

In 1984, Shirley received the Pax Ricketts Honor which is the highest teaching Wyoming AHPERD award. She was inducted in 2009 into the Hall of Excellence at the University of Northern Iowa P.E. Department.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Douglas Library, Douglas Community Club or the University of Northern Iowa.