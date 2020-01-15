James Alfred Plymale 1942-2020
A Celebration of Life service will be held for James Alfred Plymale, 77, in the Spring of 2020 in Townsend, Montana.
James Plymale died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home in Douglas, Wyoming of natural causes.
He was born Saturday, December 5, 1942 in Townsend, Montana the son of John A. and Lois May (Busey) Plymale. He was raised and educated in Townsend and graduated from the Townsend High School.
He ranched with his father before going to work for a surveyor’s crew with the Montana Highway Department. He then went to work in the phosphate mines and did prospecting of gold with his father. He was married to Diana Dorothy Bowlby on April 13, 1961 in Townsend. They moved to Douglas, Wyoming in 1981, where he worked in maintenance for the Holiday Inn and McDonald’s. He drove for Rail Crew Express and a mail truck.
Jim enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and watching professional wrestling.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Plymale, of Douglas; children, Neena Pruitt of Modesto, California, Delrena Bea Levengood of Raton, New Mexico, Jack Adam Plymale of Townsend, and Juanita Child of Leadville, Colorado; sister, Barbara Carmack of Rockford, Washington; foster daughter, Heather Quinn of Red Lodge, Montana; seven grandchildren; eight great granddaughters; and one foster grandson.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Plymale; and sister, Laura Lean.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com