Micheal Thomas Calmes 1951-2019
Longtime Glenrock resident, Mike Calmes, sixty-eight years old, passed away peacefully at his home December 23rd surrounded by his family. Mike wrote his own obituary. I, Sue, Mike’s wife, will add information at the bottom about memorials that are on Mike’s heart. Here are his words.
If you are reading this, it means I, Mike, am already in heaven. Micheal Thomas Calmes has gone to join his Savior Jesus Christ, his parents Joseph and Virginia Calmes, and grandparents Esther and Ernest Carbis who did a large portion of raising him in the Lord’s House. Micheal was also preceded in death by his brother Bill Frazier (sister-in-law Sandy of Cheyenne, WY) and brother-in-law Merle Dick (sister Esther May of Torrington, WY).
Micheal was born February 10, 1951, in Wheatland, WY, arriving in this world only minutes before his twin Allen (sister-in-law Glenna of Evanston, WY) joined him. Four years later, their sister Loxi Calmes (brother-in-law Charlie Mainini of Grantham, NH) joined the family.
Micheal was baptized in his first year of life, attended Sunday School faithfully, and in the 1990’s was rebaptized in the Rio Grande River. His faith in Jesus Christ continued growing stronger throughout his lifetime.
Micheal is also survived by his wife, Susan, of thirty-six years (of Glenrock, WY), and their two children; daughter Emily, and her three children, MaKayla, Brayden, and Ethan (Emily’s girlfriend Brittany and son JaVonte of Glenrock, WY) and son Kaleb (girlfriend Marie of Evanston, WY). Micheal is survived by other family members and friends who blessed his final days on earth with games, laughter, tears, and an abundance of love.
Micheal enjoyed sports, hunting, and fishing growing up. Later camping, photography, reading, music, daily devotions, and woodworking were added to his list of favorite things to do.
He obtained his Associate of Arts degree from Eastern Wyoming College, his BA degree from the University of Wyoming, his MA degree from Black Hills State focusing on teaching reading, and his Principal Endorsement from the University of Wyoming. Micheal enjoyed working for Converse County School District #2 for thirty-eight years with thirty-four years of his career teaching grades four, five, and six. The other four years Micheal was an elementary principal, but his heart was in teaching the students so he quickly returned to the classroom. Throughout Micheal’s career he worked diligently to improve his teaching skills to help make the children he taught successful. Micheal retired in 2012 due to health reasons with many fond memories of his years teaching.
After retirement his focus turned to getting healthier, spoiling his wife, enjoying his children and grandchildren and traveling. A motor home gave freedom to attend Country Fest in Cadott, WI, and LifeLight (a Christian music festival in the Sioux Falls, SD area) multiple years as well as yearly trips throughout much of July and August to the Big Horn Mountains for camping and fishing. Frequent motor home trips to Sue’s parents’ acreage in Beresford, SD (surviving mother-in-law Tracia and already in heaven father-in-law Dick) also were enjoyed.
From 2012 - 2016 while Sue continued teaching, Micheal took over running the household so the evenings and weekends were theirs to enjoy. A trip in February and March of 2017 covering seventeen states and over seven thousand miles reaching all the way to the east coast and across the lower southern states was a major highlight for Micheal.
He wants all to know he leaves this world a happy camper and everything will be all right.
Now Sue’s words - Mike passed peacefully to heaven on December 23, 2019 a day after our 36th anniversary. How appropriate for a man who loved to spoil me to stay on until after our anniversary. There was so much beauty in the happiest day for Micheal and one of the most bittersweet for us, the ones who love him.
For over forty years Mike’s heart and passion were for the youth of Glenrock. In lieu of flowers, it was Mike’s wish to have two memorial funds. Please consider a donation to either of the following. The Mike Calmes Memorial 4-6 Playground Fund - helps provide playground equipment for 4th, 5th, & 6th grade students of Glenrock. Currently, they only have two basketball hoops. OR The Mike Calmes Christian Youth Fund - provides scholarships for Christ based youth activities including church camps. Mail donations to Hilltop Bank, P O Box 640, Glenrock, WY 82637. Donations can also be dropped off at the Hilltop Bank in Glenrock. Checks are made out to the fund to which you are contributing. If contributing to the Christian Youth Fund please note in the memo the name of the local church you desire be supported. All donations will be acknowledged by Mike’s family.
A memorial service is planned for July 24, 2020 at the Glenrock Intermediate School Auditorium at noon with a lunch served after the service at the Glenrock Intermediate School Cafeteria. Bustard’s Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please consider sending a card or note to Susan Calmes, P O Box 1477, Glenrock, WY with some of your favorite memories or stories of Mike that we’d love to hear. On July 25th, family will be together in Mike’s beloved mountains for a private memorial. Mike’s breathing easy now in heaven. His ten year bout with Pulmonary Fibrosis is over.