Charles Glen Webb 1962-2019
A Celebration of Life was held for Charles Glen Webb, 56, at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Gathering in Doug- las, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht officiating.
Glen Webb died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas surrounded by his lov- ing family.
Glen was born Saturday, September 15, 1962 in Littlefield, Texas the son of Charles Marion and Ura Lee (Figueira) Webb. The family moved to Douglas when Glen was eight. He finished his education in the Douglas school system, graduating from the Douglas High School in 1980. He went to work for Webb Ex- ploration, his dad’s business, and from there for Douglas Explo- ration where he worked for 35 years. His job took him to many locations throughout the world.
Glen enjoyed fishing, hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing, skiing, and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his light of his life.
Glen was married to Hilda Rechbeeger on July 4, 1998 in Bolivia, South America.
Glen is survived by his wife, Hilda Webb, of Douglas; fa- ther, Charles M. Webb, of Douglas; children, Nolan (Stephanie) Webb of Casper, Wyoming, Lane Webb of Douglas, and Arianna (Jeremy) Burrough of Douglas; siblings, Gary K. Soleman of Casper, Pat L. (Debbie) Soleman of Artesia, New ;Mexico, Mary K. (Bruce) Spence of Roswell, New Mexico, Margaret (Bradd) Jones of Douglas, Diana (Bert) Emery of Douglas, Jeanie (Quay) Hornbuckle of Douglas, Rhonda Dilts of Douglas, and Rory Hill of Rapid City, South Dakota; and grandchildren, Gabby Malone, Bradley Webb, Yzabella Mora, Gracie Malone, Ryder Webb, and Jeremiah Avila.
Glen was preceded in death by his mother, Ura Lee Webb, on February 10, 1987; step mother, Shirley Webb, on August 2, 2007; and sister, Judy Cronin.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
