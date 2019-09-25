Charlotte Frances Eden 1920-2019
Funeral services will be held for Char- lotte Frances Eden, 99, at 4:00 P.M. Sat- urday, September 21, 2019 at the Gor- man Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Roy Phillips of Douglas Baptist Church offici- ating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Douglas Baptist Church, 135 Pear- son Drive.
Charlotte died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming.
Charlotte was born Saturday, May 22, 1920 in Powell, Wyo- ming. Her parents were James Henry and Leola V. (Ashpaugh) Snyder and she spent her early years in Midwest, Wyoming, Casper, Wyoming, and Nebraska. The family returned to the Powell – Ralston, Wyoming, where she received her educa- tion. Charlotte graduated from the Powell High School on May 22, 1938 and was married to Edward Frank Eden that same day. They farmed in the area for many years, and moved to Longview, Washington in 1975. Ed passed away on September 4, 1995, and she moved to Douglas in 1997 where she resided until her death.
She worked several years as a bookkeeper in Powell, Ralston, and Longview.
Charlotte enjoyed playing pinochle and spending time with her friends at the Senior Citizens Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Underwood, of Boul- der, Wyoming; daughter-in-law, Jean Eden, of Douglas; grand- children, Keni (Doug) Hopkins, Tammy (Darrell) Okray, Sheila (Jeff) Klosterman, Sheri Underwood, Todd Eden, Tracie (Chuck) Speck, and Trevor (Melissa) Eden; eighteen great grandchildren; and sixteen great-great grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, James, on Feb- ruary 1, 1960; mother, Leola, on August 15, 1994; husband, Ed, on September 4, 1995; son, James E. Eden, on January 16, 2015; granddaughter, Terri Jean Eden; twin great grandsons, Hunter and Kameron Klosterman; and son-in-law, Russell “Buck” Un- derwood.
A memorial to the Douglas Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 192, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh. com