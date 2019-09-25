Robert Chad Johnson
1976-2019
A funeral service for Robert Chad Johnson, 43, will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Douglas High School Gymnasium in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Todd Weber officiating. Interment will be held in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Chad Johnson passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming surrounded by his family.
Chad was born Thursday, July 8, 1976 in Newcastle, Wyo- ming the son of Robert Dean and Tammy Lee (Richards) John- son.
Chad was reared and educated in Newcastle and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1994. He then went on to attend Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota where he earned his education degree in music for grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. He met Jayme Bunney in college and they were married July 26, 2002 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and to this union two children were born Kinley and Christian. They moved to Craig, Colorado for Chad’s first teaching job for three years before moving to Douglas. Chad taught music in the elementary schools before he got the job as the Assistant Principal for the Douglas Middle School. This school year Chad was named the Principal for the Douglas Middle School. Chad coached middle school and high school wrestling, was the assistant cross-country coach, and was head of the Douglas Wrestling Club. He loved to coach his children in all their sports.
Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing, loved all sports, and was a big fan of the Denver Broncos. Chad finally got to hunt for a bull elk this last year and on the very last day of archery season Chad got his bull elk.
Chad is survived by his wife, Jayme Johnson of Doug- las; children, Kinley and Christian Johnson of Douglas; par- ents, Dean and Tammy Johnson of Newcastle; brothers, Scott (Kelsey) Johnson of Newcastle and Mitch (Trina) Johnson of Douglas; maternal grandmother, Mildred Tabor of Las Crusas, New Mexico; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Bev Bunney of Spearfish; brother-in-law, Josh (Sarah) Bunney of Spearfish; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Justin and Joshua Johnson; grandparents, Gordon and Jean Johnson; grandfather, Thomas Richards; step-grandfather, Ray Streets; step-grand- father, Jack Tabor; cousin, SSG Brian Bland; and uncle, Garry Johnson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mitch Johnson, Scott Johnson, Josh Bunney, Dave Arnold, Dustin Gusse, and Chase Plumb.
A memorial to the Chad Johnson Memorial Fund in c/o Con- verse County Bank, P.O. Drawer 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas are in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.gormanfh. com