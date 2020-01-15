Laurel Sylvia Robidoux 1932-2019
Funeral services will be held for Laurel Sylvia Robidoux, 87, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastors Dan Hickman and Brian Rossignol officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and United States Marine Corps Military Funeral Honors.
Laurel died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas.
She was born Saturday, August 6, 1932 in Douglas, Wyoming the daughter of Floyd Bryan and Julia Elma (Eppenbach) Lore. She was reared and educated in in Douglas and graduated in 1951 from the Douglas High School. She enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on January 18, 1952 in Denver, Colorado and was discharged on March 25, 1953 with the rank of Corporal at the United States Marine Corps Air Station – El Toro (Santa Ana), California. She was a clerk typist while at Camp Pendleton in California.
She met Maurice Robidoux in California and they were married October 19, 1952 at the base in El Toro, and they were later divorced.
She returned to Douglas in 1973 and worked as an aide in the school district, Converse County Bank, drove school bus, delivered meals for the Senior Citizens Center, and babysit her grandchildren. She volunteered at the Douglas Boys and Girls Club and the Douglas Senior Citizens Center. She was a member and very active at the Douglas Assembly of God Church.
She is survived by her children, Denise Garwick of Douglas, Renee Treloar of Casper, Wyoming, Valjean Robidoux of Oceanside, California, and Christina Stanley of Story, Wyoming; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Laurel was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Janine Robidoux; son, Philip Robidoux; two sisters; and five brothers.
A memorial to the Douglas Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 1557, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to the Douglas Senior Citizens Center, P.O. Box 192, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
