Cliff Harkins was born in Fordland, MO on March 3, 1935 to Irene and DeLue Harkins, the third of 4 children. His family moved when he was 5 to Douglas, WY where he grew up. He graduated from Chadron State College in Nebraska in 1957. He then returned to Douglas, WY where he taught English at the high school he had graduated from earlier. After 5 years he moved to Sheridan, WY where he again taught English and Drivers Education and was the high school golf coach. In 1974, he met and married his wife Pam of 45 years. They both enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and traveling together. In 1996 Cliff retired after 40 years from teaching and joined his wife in Oregon where she worked for AARP until her retirement. Cliff was preceded in death by his sister, Lucelia and brother Chester. He is survived by his wife, his brother Clare, a son, Jeff, and a step daughter, Jamie Rogers. A service is not planned, but his ashes will be scattered over the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming that they both loved. He died on June 14, 2020.
Cliff L. Harkins
March 3, 1935 - June 14, 2020