Richard D. Berryman 1949-2020
A memorial service was held for Richard D. (Dick) Berryman, 70, at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the McKibben Cafeteria on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Zack Andrews of the First Baptist Church in Douglas officiating. Inurnment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Richard D. (Dick) Berryman was born Monday, November 21, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Between those two dates, Dick led a big bold life filled to overflowing with notable motorcycle adventures, a passion for sports and, most importantly, the deep abiding love of family and friends.
He married his wife and life partner, Kathleen, on January 28, 1979 and together they moved to Douglas, which has been their home for 41 years. Berryman Accounting was started by the two of them in 1982. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Dick as a member of his family, as a friend or as a client understood immediately that Dick had a rare gift for focusing on others with compassion and constantly-improving knowledge. He was a man who looked outward, sought ways to help others and embraced life fully.
A father to Brad, Brian and Ashlee as well as Papa to his many beloved grandchildren, he always made time to spend with each of them, provided valuable life coaching and served as a shining example for how every person should learn to respect and appreciate themselves and others.
As a member of the community, Dick’s contributions make a remarkable list. He was a long-time member of the Converse County Recreation Commission, an elected member of the CCSD #1 School Board, the treasurer for the Helluva Hunt group for 30 years, and served as both an officer and member of the Douglas Kiwanis Club.
To say that Dick was an avid sports fan would be an understatement. He loved all sports, but especially baseball and basketball, coached a number of sports and had a special affection for the Douglas Cats Legion baseball team. He was affectionately called Driver Dick by the Legion players he drove around the region for games and was a proud member of the LCCC, the Lawn Chair Coaches Club. UW football and basketball games as well as Colorado Rockies baseball games proved to be welcome opportunities for him to load up his van with family and friends and travel to Laramie or Denver, often returning to Douglas in the wee hours of the morning.
Dick proved to be a man with admirable goals, many involving his love for getting out on the open road on his Gold Wing. Friends clamored to join him on annual trips to Sturgis for the Bike Rally; but he also made a great number of other journeys to satisfy his desire to visit every state, including Alaska (he did get there!), on his motorcycle. He made it to almost every state and most major league baseball stadiums; but he also especially enjoyed the sights in Yosemite on a West Coast swing as well as the Tail of the Dragon on the East Coast. He had a few mishaps including getting rammed by a bison at Custer State Park and surviving a tornado in Kansas; but even after injuries, he always climbed right back on for yet another ride.
