Katherine Ann Hildebrand 1951-2019
Kathy (Katherine) Ann (Sundquist) Hildebrand, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on November 27, 2019, at home after an illness.
Kathy was born January 8, 1951, in Deadwood, South Dakota. At age four, she and her younger brother, Allen, were adopted by Mervin and Bonita Sundquist of Douglas, Wyoming. They were raised in Douglas, Riverton, Gas Hills and Glendo, Wyoming.
Kathy graduated from Glendo High School in 1969 and then worked as a server at the LaBonte Motel in Douglas.
She married Carl John Hildebrand of Douglas on February 13, 1971 at the First Baptist Church of Douglas. Kathy and Carl had three boys, Carl John (the second) in 1972, Kevin Paul in 1975, and Mark Allen in 1977. In 1981, Kathy and Carl became guardians of Kathy’s niece Amy Jo Tomlinson and raised her as a daughter. They lived in Denver, Douglas, Laramie, Cheyenne, Glenrock, and Casper.
Kathy later worked as a teacher’s aide in Glenrock and legal aide to her husband Carl’s law practice in Casper.
Kathy was very involved in the Sweet Adelines choir in the 1970s and 80s. She also was a deeply committed servant in her local churches, especially Glenrock Community Baptist Church where she was an usher, led music, sang in the choir, and sat on the church council. Kathy also loved to knit and crochet and found deep community in various knitting groups. An avid conversationalist, she had many friends and kept in touch with family near and far. She passed on a love for music to her children and also loved to dote on her four beautiful grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband Carl of Casper, her three sons Carl John of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kevin Paul of Aurora, Colorado, and Mark Allen of Casper, and her niece and former ward Amy Jo Tomlinson of Casper. She is also survived by sister, Kimberly Watson of Ft. Morgan, Colorado and brothers Bill Harris of Lincoln, Nebraska and Bob McMahon of Indianapolis, Indiana. Also surviving is her sister in law Tylea Harris of Forsyth, Missouri, many nieces and nephews and cousins, and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Bonita Sundquist, grandparents William and Arizona Tylee, and William and Hilda Sundquist, and brothers Allen Sundquist, Hank Orr, and Dale Harris.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Community Baptist Church in Glenrock, WY.
Condolences for the family may be left at Bustard’s Funeral Home of Casper (bustardcares.org). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions of Casper (cwhp.org) or The Gideons International (gideons.org)