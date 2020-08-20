Wilbur George Steeley

A graveside service will be held for Wilbur George Steeley, 93, at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Darren Pflughoeft of Zion Lutheran Church in Douglas, Wyoming officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.

Wilbur Steeley passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home in Douglas of natural causes.

He served in the United States Army from June 15, 1945 to December 19, 1946 in the Aleutian Islands with 877th Transportation Corps Stevedore Company.

A memorial to the American Heart Association – Wyoming Chapter, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284-1125 or a charity of the donor’s choice would be appreciated by the family.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com