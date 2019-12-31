Bob L. Boner 1934-2019
Services for Bob L. Boner will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Douglas, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Douglas Park Cemetery. A private viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Gorman Funeral Home in Douglas.
Bob passed away peacefully at his home on the ranch Friday, December 27, 2019.
Bob was born on Sunday, July 1, 1934 in Lusk, Wyoming the youngest son of Jess and Izetta Pauline (Renswold) Boner. He grew up with his brothers, Ed and Jim, on the family ranch north of Lusk. He attended school in Lusk where he was class president and participated in football and basketball. He graduated from Lusk High School in 1953 and after serving a stint in the United States Army on Angel Island in San Francisco Bay, he decided to further his education at the University of Wyoming.
While attending UW in the fall of 1958, he was introduced to his roommate’s, Butch Scott, sister, Ann. The rest, as they say, “is history”. On June 13, 1959, Bob and Ann were married in Douglas, Wyoming. For 50 years Ann was his best friend, helpmate and unfailing bride. To this union three sons were born Brad, Rob and Jeff. During their first four years of marriage Bob and Ann lived at the “Wallace Place” north of Lusk where they ranched in partnership with Bob’s two brothers, Ed and Jim. In March of 1964 they moved from the Lusk ranch to Glenrock where they established Cole Creek Ranch northwest of town.
Bob was a true stockman and was always eager to learn from other good stockmen whom he held in high regard. One of Bob’s sayings was “good fences make good neighbors”. He spent years at Cole Creek rebuilding and maintaining the many miles of fences. Developing and improving the water resources available to his livestock were also high on his list of priorities. Bob continued to be involved in the ranch until the day of his death. He and Ann were instrumental in giving each of their sons the ability to continue in the farming and ranching business which allowed them the opportunity to raise their families in the most ideal environment imaginable.
Bob was an avid football fan. He very much enjoyed going to Wyoming Cowboy games with his friends and family and only missed one of the many bowl games the Cowboys played in over the years. He was a charter member of the “Cowboy Joe Club”. His membership card sported the member number 6.
Later in life Bob and Ann enjoyed traveling. They spent time in the winter in Fountain Hills, Arizona, and made an annual trip with the entire family to the Black Hills over the 4th of July. Bob continued to enjoy winters in Arizona and trips to the Black Hills until his passing. After Ann’s passing Bob enjoyed companionship with his good friend, Dede Reed.
Bob was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and friend. He was an example of strength and integrity to all. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, Moose Lodge #602, Cowboy Joe Club, Wyoming Wool Growers Association, and served on the school board for Converse County School District #2, and the Glenrock Cemetery District Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Izetta; brother, Jim; and beloved wife, Ann.
He is survived by his brother, Edgar, of Lusk; and sons, Brad(Laurie) of Glenrock, grandchildren Braden(Amanda) Boner, Ryan Boner, and Meghan(Jake) Bratton; Rob(Anne Marie) of Douglas, grandchildren Brian(Nicole) Boner, Tyler Boner, Michelle(Daniel) Meirose, and Laura(Frank) Kuchinski; and Jeff(Tracy) of Douglas, grandchildren Scott(Sarah) Boner, Trent(Mariah) Boner, and Garrett(Tori) Boner; and ten great grandchildren.
Memorials to the Moose Lodge of Douglas would be appreciated by the family and can be mailed to Moose Lodge #602, P.O. Box 168, Douglas, WY 82633.
Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of arrangements.