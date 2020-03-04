Scott Gene Hegglund 1950-2020
Funeral services were held for Scott Gene Hegglund, 69, at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastors Candy and Dennis Henderson of the Word Alive Church officiating. Internment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Scott Hegglund died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Scott was born Friday, July 14, 1950 the son of Charles Ray and Wanda Joyce (White) Hegglund. He was raised and educated in Douglas and graduated from the Douglas High School in 1969. He immediately entered the work force. He first worked in the oilfields. Scott worked as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for Bear Creek Uranium Mine and North Antelope Coal Mine, where he retired from because of medical issues.
He raised five children with Connie Saser and Diane Hegglund. He was married to Kathy Donna Kaltenbach in February, 2013.
Scott enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially for elk. His greatest passions were muscle cars, hot rods, and motorcycles. He and Kathy enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson and traveling.
He was a faithful member of the Word Alive Church.
Scott is survived by his children, Troy (Christy) Schell of Douglas, Thad (Cindy) Schell of Casper; Ty Schell of Casper, Michelle Hegglund of Casper, and Misty Hegglund of Douglas; siblings, Charlie (Terry Ann) Hegglund, Terry (Joe) Voiles, and Edwin (Val) Hegglund all of Douglas; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, on June 29, 1991; mother, Wanda, on April 1, 2006; and wife, Kathy, on May 6, 2015.
A memorial to the Word Alive Church, 1004 Adams Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
