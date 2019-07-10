Troy Leonard Hopkins 1944-2019
Troy Leonard Hopkins of Glenrock, Wyoming passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the age of 75.
Troy is survived by his loving wife, Karen Lee (Schenewerk) Hopkins, of 54 years. They were married in Saint Martins, Mis- souri on April 24 1965.
Troy is lovingly remembered by his children Troy Lee Hop- kins of Glenrock, Wyoming, Jordan Adam and Jodie Hopkins of Littleton, Colorado, Cinnamon and Casey Johnson of Doug- las, Wyoming; grandchildren Damian Hopkins; Khael (Saydee) Hopkins; Chasta Rothleutner (Jesse MacCue), Kyndri Hopkins, Killian Hopkins, Carmyn Troi Nida, Kaizley Johnson, and Chad Horton; great grandchildren, Zayha and Ariya Nida and Jesse MacCue Jr.; sisters, Barbara Byer of Mills, Wyoming and Shar- lene (William) Locker of Powell, Wyoming; brother, Dale (So- nia) Hopkins of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Herbert Hopkins.
Troy was born in Baxter Springs, Kansas on Wednesday Jan- uary 12, 1944 the son of Charles Clyde and Fern (Wolln) Hop- kins. He graduated from Glenrock High School in Glenrock. He served in the United States Army from July 27, 1962 to July 26, 1965. He worked as a bus/truck driver until his retirement.
Troy enjoyed stock car racing, fishing and camping, model building, and activities with which his children and grandchil- dren were involved.
A memorial service will be held at Glenrock Senior Center, 615 West Deer Street, Glenrock, Wyoming on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with his three grandsons, Khael Hopkins, Damian Hopkins, and Killian Hopkins, officiating. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Troy L. Hopkins Memorial Fund at Reliant Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 159, Glenrock, Wyoming 82637 to benefit organizations with which he was involved.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at papa- troy65@gmail.com or www.gormanfh.com.