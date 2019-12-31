Phebe Marion Norton Rogers 1924-2019
“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, love like you’ll never be hurt, sing like there’s nobody listening, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” ~William W. Purkey
Phebe passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Lake Havasu, Arizona at the age of 95.
She was born Friday, February 15th, 1924 in Highlands, North Carolina, to Calla Mae Watson and Ernest Boyd Norton. When Phebe was about 6 years old, the family headed west to Wyoming. She attended school in Douglas, before moving to Laramie and graduating from Laramie High School.
On May 6th, 1944, she married Dennis Rogers in Garden City, Kansas. While Dennis was serving in the military, they moved often, and during this time two daughters were born; Carolyn Ann and Georgia Belinda.
In 1953 they moved back to run the family ranch in Orin, Wyoming. They owned and operated Rogers Ford in Douglas from 1971-1989.
Phebe was a go getter and was involved in many community activities. She was the Wyoming State Fair Parade Chairman for many years, and a proud member of the American Legion and the Converse County Cowbelles. She was a mover and a shaker. She loved to play Bridge at the Club and bowl with her friends. She was an avid golfer and was able to play well into her early 90s. Phebe also enjoyed singing and was a member of the First United Methodist Church Choir for many years. And, of course, she loved her Wyoming Cowboys and rarely missed a home game.
Phebe was a firecracker and a true free spirit! She loved to dance, laugh, sing, and drink wine with those she loved most. She spent many winters in Lake Havasu soaking up the sun and spending time on the water. In her later years, she was happiest when she was spending time with her family. Her free spirit will continue to live on in her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Stinson (Greg); granddaughters, Myriah Stinson and Natalee Brace (Nick); great grandchildren, Eliza, Gregory, and Maddie; and one great-great grandson, Layne. She also leaves behind her dear friend and life partner of 35 years, Elvin “Al” McChesney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dennis Rogers; daughter, Georgia Johnson; brother, Bill Norton; two sisters, Louise Hansen and Marie Allen; grandson, Ernie Rightmire; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and “Nanny.” She truly lived her life to the fullest. In the words of Frank Sinatra, “I’ve lived a life that’s full, I’ve traveled each and every highway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way.”
Phebe always said she only wanted flowers while living because she could not enjoy them when she was gone.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorials be sent to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or JDRF 200 Vesey St. 28th floor New York, New York 10281, or to a charity of your choice.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
The inurnment will be held in Douglas, WY in the Spring when the weather is warmer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com