Davis Wayne Parks 2020-2020

A Celebration of Life service was held for Davis Wayne Parks at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Douglas Baptist Church, 135 South Pearson Drive, Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Zack Andrews officiating. Interent was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.

Davis Wayne Parks infant son of Braidy Kraig Parks and Tirzah Pachet (Cole) Parks was born Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 3:27 A.M. after a beautiful delivery at home in Douglas, Wyoming. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. Davis went to his heavenly home at 6:43 A.M. at Memorial Hospital of Converse County after struggling with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

Davis is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy; big brother, Benton; his grandparents; his great-grandparents; his aunts and uncles; his cousins; and many others. Davis will always remain his parents’ precious baby and Benton’s little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day.

Davis was survived by his parents, Tirzah and Braidy Parks; brother, Benton Kraig Parks; paternal grandparents, Mandy and Brian Parks; maternal grandparents, Laurie and Brian Seipel; and paternal great grandparents, Phyllis and Steve Martinelli all of Douglas.

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Faun and Lyle Cole and paternal great grandparents, DeAnna and Harold Parks.

Serving as pallbearers were Blake Parks, Baylee Parks, Jason Cole, and LeJae Seipel.

A memorial to the Davis Wayne Parks Memorial Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com