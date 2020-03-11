Sissy (Larry James) Goodwin 1946-2020
Sissy (Larry James) Goodwin, 73, moved to the giant powerplant in the sky on Saturday, March 7, 2020
Larry was born to Doris Jean (Herrick) and Ferdinand DeSoto Mathews in Douglas, Wyoming on Wednesday, July 3, 1946. After his parents’ divorce, he was raised by his mother and step father, James “Red” Goodwin.
Sissy’s story has been chronicled in the Casper Star Tribune, the Douglas Budget, the Casper College Chinook, and coast to coast from the Washington Post to the Los Angeles Times. He appeared on NBC Dateline, and spoke on podcasts for Storycorp and Death, Sex, and Money.
But what his family wants you to know is that he was so much more than the man who wore dresses. He was a wonderful husband, a devoted father, and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Sissy was the person who stopped if you were stranded on the highway, who pitched in to help you build a fence, clean your gutter, build your fish pond, or shovel your walks. He was passionate about building a peaceful world, where people are judged on their character – not by the clothes they wear, not by the color of their skin, not by where they originated, not by who they love. He traveled over the world to help those less fortunate build water systems and schools.
He was a respected educator much loved by his students. He cherished his friendships. And he had many.
Sissy is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Vickie (nee Jones); his daughters, Debbie (Travis) Goodwin and Kristi Turner; granddaughters, Brittany Ratliff and Skye Ayres; great grandsons, Kaius and Issaac Ratliff; his sister, Judy Taylor; and friends of all ages and walks of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Red” Goodwin and Doris Barkley.
Sissy was cremated and interred at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming with military honors. A Celebration of his wild, crazy, wonderful life will be held in July of 2020 in the chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.
If you wish to send a memorial please send donations to Veterans for Peace at www.veteransforpeace.org; or The Converse County Democrats via their Facebook page or c/o Vickie Goodwin 32 Fairway Drive, Douglas, Wyoming 82633; or The Wyoming State Democratic Party www.wyodems.org; or Central Wyoming Hospice at https://cwhp.org;has, or if you feel flush – all four.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
