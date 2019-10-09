Gabriel Phillip Castro 1982-2019
Funeral services will be held for Gabriel Phillip “Gabe” Castro, 37, at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, Oc- tober 9, 2019 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrecht of The Gathering officiating and Catarino Castro as the eulogist.
Gabe Castro died Friday, October 5, 2019 near Glendo, Wyoming.
Gabe was born Sunday, February 14, 1982 in Fresno, California the son of Catarino C. and Car- oline Elizabeth (Gonzales) Castro. The family moved from California to Williston, North Dakota in 1984, and in 1992 they moved to Douglas. He graduated from the Douglas High School in 2000, where he was active in sports including football, hockey, and wrestling. He was an All-State football player his senior year.
He attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, where he received his business management cours- es. He returned to Douglas and worked in the oilfields with his brothers. He went back to California, where he worked for Ensign Drilling as an offshore driller near Long Beach.
He married Erica Arredondo on June 6, 2009 in Dinuba, California and they were later divorced.
Gabe worked for the Safeway Store starting in the deli, where he became the manager of the deli. He was promoted to assistant store manager and finally the store manager.
He enjoyed collecting hats and his family was very important to him.
He is survived by his father, Catarino (Dorothy) Castro and mother, Caroline Henson both of Dinuba; children, Alexis Castro, Valentio Castro, Maxim Castro, and Amora Castro all of Douglas; and siblings, Amber (Kenny) Ortega of Douglas, Christina (Julio) Garcia of Kingsburg, California, Catarino (Nila) Castro of Douglas, Stephanie (Eric) Aldape of Visalia, California, David Ocampo of Gillette, Wyoming, Russell Henson Jr. of Douglas, Jonathan (Tiffany) Henson of Douglas, Chai Henson of Douglas, and Anthony Castro of Dinuba.
Gabe was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Castro and Thomas Castro and his dad, Russell Henson Sr., on July 15, 2014.
Serving as pallbearers will be Catarino Castro, David Ocampo, Russell Henson Jr., Jonathan Henson, Chai Henson, Jeffery Cuevas, Dustin Boyson, and Valentio Castro.
A Gabriel P. Castro Educational Fund for his children has been established in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrange- ments.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com