Maria Teresa Leman
December 2, 1939 - September 23, 2020
Funeral liturgy was held for Maria Teresa Leman, 80, at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Simango as the Celebrant. A Vigil for the Deceased was at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel. Interment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Maria Leman died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
Maria was born Saturday, December 2, 1939 in Serradilla, Spain. She was the youngest of four children born of Manuel and Paca (Leo`n) Fernandez.
She was married to William Douglas Leman on October 19th, 1963 in Seradilla, Spain. She met her husband, Bill, while he was in the United States Air Force, stationed in Zaragosa, Spain.
The couple moved to the Leman Ranch in 1970 where they raised their three sons.
Maria loved her family, watching her boys and grandkids play sports, and gardening. People often would stop at her house to admire her flowers. She was known to be a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing large feasts during brandings and family gatherings.
Maria was very proud of her Spanish heritage. A woman of deep faith, Maria was a devoted parishioner of Saint James Catholic Church for 50 years.
Maria was survived by her sons, Billy (Michelle) Leman and Dennis (Becky) Leman of Douglas and Michael (Jennifer) Leman of Cheyenne, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Niquole (AJ) Cox of Cheyenne, Sean (Shelby) Leman of Douglas, Amber (Justin) Peterson of Douglas, Celina (Tom) Frear of Rapid City, South Dakota, Megan Leman of Douglas, Brianna Leman of Douglas, Justin Leman of Chadron, Nebraska, Tyrel Leman of Douglas, Sophie Seely of Gillette, Wyoming, and Lily Leman of Cheyenne; four great grandsons; and one great granddaughter.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years on May 8, 2019; her parents; her two brothers, Salvador Fernandez and Celistino Fernandez; and one sister, Carmen Fernandez-Leon, all of Spain.
Serving as pallbearers were Sean Leman, Justin Leman, Tyrel Leman, AJ Cox, Tom Frear and Justin Peterson.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren and great grandchildren along with John Ralph Sullivan, Jim Johnson, and Faha Foster.
Donations in Maria’s honor can be made to Stella Strong and Olivia Caldwell Foundation, in care of Converse County Bank, Box 689 Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
