Jeffery Carl Kirk
1959-2019
Funeral services will be held for Jef- fery Carl Kirk, 60, at 10:00 Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Douglas Baptist Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastors Roy Phillips and Jeremy Paradowski officiat- ing. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
He went home to our Lord and Sav- ior on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He died peacefully while at home near Douglas.
Jeffery was born Monday, April 13, 1959 in Denver, Colorado the son of Robert Edward and Rua
Vee (Good) Kirk.
He grew up in Lakewood, Colorado and then spent his sum-
mers on relatives ranches north of Douglas. The family moved to Oregon for a short period of time, prior moving to Wyoming. He worked at various farms and ranches in Nebraska, South Da- kota, and Wyoming. He also spent time working in the oilfields in Wyoming. He was very good at anything a job demanded of him. He was an employee of Brothers Propane for 15 years, working side by side with his brother, Ben. Jeff came up with the company name for Brothers Propane.
He was also a faithful member of Douglas Baptist Church serving as the head usher, Awana and King’s Kids worker, a bus driver, and sang in the choir. Jeff was the man with the friendly smile and warm handshake.
Jeff’s family invites all who knew him to attend the funeral service.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, especially Glendo Lake. His favorite spot was, however Boysen Lake. He was an avid fisherman both on the boat and on the ice. Jeff was both a fisherman for fish and a fisherman for Christ. One would receive a handshake and a Gospel Tract when meeting Jeff.
Jeff is survived by his brothers, Joel Kirk of Casper, Wyo- ming and Ben (Lil) Kirk of Douglas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, on July 1, 2004; mother, Rua, on October 29, 2002; sisters, Constance Ed- dine “Connie” Steinle on May 8, 1986 and Judy Lynn Whiting Rothrock on October 25, 2015; and grandmother, Ela Rosalind (Mann) Good, on October 27, 1986.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Kirk, Joel Kirk, Dan Pauli, Ray Woods, Trent Hockett, and Robin Brooks.
A visitation will be held for family and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
A memorial to the Douglas Baptist Church Tract Ministry, 135 Pearson Road, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appre- ciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh. com