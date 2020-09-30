Tessie Marie (Baughn) Finley
October 24, 1939 - August 27, 2020
Tessie Marie (Baughn) Finley was born on Saturday, October 24, 1936 in Manville, Wyoming to James Curtis and Marian Mabel (Porter) Baughn. She grew up in the Manville and Lance Creek area. Tessie graduated from Manville High School in 1954. On May 29, 1955, she married Clarence Dugan in Douglas, Wyoming. Five children were born to Tessie and Clarence: James (Sookie) Dugan of Douglas; Debbie (Robert) Anthony of Manville; Alan (Melody) Dugan of Glenrock, Wyoming; Miriam (Ed) DeShasier of Glenoma, Washington; and Bill (Juddee) Dugan of Douglas.
On June 21, 1974, Tessie married William “Bill” Finley in Douglas. With the marriage to Bill, Tessie also gained five new sons: William “Buzz” (Kay) Finley of El Paso, Texas; Tom (Mary) Finley of Greenwood, Indiana; Dean Finley of Crawford, Nebraska; Harvey (Jessica) Finley of Stromsburg, Nebraska; and Joe (Neda) Finley of Raton, New Mexico.
Surrounded by her family, Tessie passed away at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from complications with pneumonia.
Tessie was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence and Bill; stepson Joe; granddaughter, Crystal Anthony; and great grandson, Carson Atkins.
Tessie is survived by her brother, David Baughn of Evans, Georgia; sister, Shirley (Allen) Barkley of Lander, Wyoming; all five of her children; her four stepsons; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life for Tessie at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Tessie’s name to the charity of their choice.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
