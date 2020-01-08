Russell Dean Kuhlman
1954-2019
No funeral services will be held for Russell Dean Kuhlman, 65. A private family visitation was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming.
Russ Kuhlman died unexpectantly Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
Russ was born on Friday, August 6, 1954 in Spokane, Washington the son of Henry William and Sandra (Cochran) Kuhlman. He was raised and educated in Spokane. He attended and graduated in 1972 from University High School in Spokane. He attended Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Washington on a basketball scholarship. He worked in warehouses as a stocker in Spokane and Denver, Colorado. He moved to Douglas in July, 2017 to be near his son, Nick. Russ was an avid sports fan. He was a staunch supporter of the Denver Broncos and Gonzaga basketball. Russ was known as a jokester.
He is survived by his two sons, Marshall (Lisa) Kuhlman and their son, Elisha Fisk of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Nicholas Kuhlman and his children, James, Ethan, and Lily Kuhlman of Douglas; twin brothers, Jim Kuhlman of Deer Park, Washington and John Kuhlman of Seattle, Washington and brother Scott Kuhlman of Seattle; ex-wife, Sharon Lynn Elixman, of Douglas; and his best canine friend, Dee Zee.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
