Stella Irene Jones
December 3, 1927 - August 23, 2020
Funeral liturgy for Stella Irene Jones, 92, was held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Hugo Blotsky as the Celebrant. Inurnment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Stella Jones passed away surrounded by family Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
She was born on Saturday, December 3, 1927 in Salem, Ohio to Thomas and Marie Delores (Koskie) Kot.
Stella was a talented musician and played the drums in her high school band, the violin in the local orchestra, and the piano for pleasure. She also was an accomplished seamstress making clothes through her high school years and later for her children. After graduation, Stella worked at Mullin’s Manufacturing as a secretary. While there she met the love of her life, Arthur Richard Jones. They married on May 10, 1947 in Salem, Ohio and had three children. The family began traveling ending up in Arizona for five years. In 1965 they settled in Douglas, Wyoming. They purchased and ran the Coast to Coast store for seven years and then started the family business, AJ Construction and Supply. Retiring in 1979 they enjoyed traveling in their motor home with their two dogs. Later they built a mountain retreat where they enjoyed time with their family and friends.
Stella was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, on March 12, 1968; mother, Marie, on Jully 18, 2000; one sister, Della Wagner, on March 13, 2016; an infant daughter; and her husband, Art of 67 years, on April 8, 2014.
She was survived by her three children, Gregg (Janet) Jones, Bradd (Margaret) Jones, and Carla Haskins; five grandchildren, Paul (Jodi) Jones, Mark (Joann) Jones, Trevor Jones, Brooke Aguilera (Jesus), and Alexander Jones; and eleven great-grandchildren also brought joy to Stella’s life.
Honorary pallbearers were Stella’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial to the Laramie Peak Humane Society, P.O. Box 463, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or the Saint James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1500, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
