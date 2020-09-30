Jess Louis Rodgers
October 9, 1933 - September 16, 2020
A Celebration of Life will be held for, Jess Louis Rodgers, 86, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Fort Reno Building on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds in Douglas, Wyoming with The Reverend Bobbe Fitzhugh of Christ Episcopal Church in Douglas officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery at a later date.
Jess Rodgers died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Jess was born Monday, October 9, 1933 in Pollock, Missouri the son of William Wayne and Laura Eleanor (Kolego) Rodgers.
He is survived by his children, David R. “Dave” (Debb) Rodgers, Cheri (Phil) Gerou, and Darin B. (Crystal) Rodgers; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
Jess was preceded in death by his father, William W. Rodgers; mother, Laura E. Dixon, on March 1, 1992; step father, Robert B. Dixon, on December 27, 1966; wife, Eleanor D. Rodgers, on June 4, 2020; sons, Walter Wayne “Skip” Rodgers, on June 28, 1989 and Richard “Dick” Rodgers; and brother, William C. Rodgers, on May 2, 2002.
A memorial to the Wyoming Pioneer Association, P.O. box 1545, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to the Ranchers Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com