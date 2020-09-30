Jennifer Jill Trottier, 41
August 6, 1979 - August 22, 2020
A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer Jill Trottier, 41, was held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Dave Johnston Power Plant – Platte House, 1591 Tank Farm Road, Glenrock, Wyoming with Pastor Steve Adams of Grace Bible Baptist Church in Casper, Wyoming officiating. Inurnment was in the Glenrock Cemetery.
Jennifer Trottier of Glenrock passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper.
Jennifer was born in Douglas, Wyoming on Monday, August 6, 1979 to Gerald Patrick and Brenda Bernice (Emerick) Trottier. She grew up in Glenrock and graduated from Glenrock High School in 1997. Jen spent more than seven years working as an assistant manager then store manager for Taco John’s. After living and working as an accounting clerk for two years in California, Jen became interested in accounting. While working full time, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at the University of Wyoming. She enjoyed working as an accountant for Taco John’s Rocky Top Management in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Loveland, Colorado for over five years. Jen later worked for an accounting firm near Boulder, Colorado for a year and half. Jen moved home to Glenrock to be closer to her mother and family members. Most recently, Jen worked in retail and as a bookkeeper for the Glenrock Fire Department.
Jen loved traveling solo or for work to places such as Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and New York City. She also enjoyed the mountains, spending time with family and friends, making jewelry, and caring for her adored cats, Leo and Sturgis.
As a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, Jen will be deeply missed. She will be remembered for her strong loyalty and love for her family and for her sense of humor. Jen was a hard-worker with an unassuming nature. She was a very caring, independent and brave person.
She was survived by her sister, Amy (Ron); brothers, Darrin (Debbie) and Shawn (Sarah); dearly loved nieces and nephews, Tara, Shelby, Tyler, Breanna, Taylor, Jered, Shane, Gabriel, and Noah; and numerous cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Trottier, on February 12, 2017 mother, Brenda Trottier, on September 1, 2019; and sister, Michelle Trottier, on May 6, 2015.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Highland Park Celebrate Recovery, 5725 Highland Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82609.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com