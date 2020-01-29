Arnold Lee Cumpton 1940-2020
No funeral services will be held for Arnold Lee “Arnie” Cumpton, 79, per his request.
Arnie died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas, Wyoming.
He was born Friday, April 26, 1940 in Deer Lodge, Montana the son of Melvin and Delphia (Bagley) Cumpton. Arnie was raised and educated in the Deer Lodge and Anaconda, Montana area. He moved to Gillette, Wyoming and was married to June Smith and to this union three children were born. He worked in the oilfields building gas plants. He was married to Donna Louise (Ireton) Cross on January 10, 1978 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They resided in Gillette, Wyoming until moving to Newcastle, Wyoming in 2000. They have been residing in Douglas this past year. Arnie enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, of Douglas; children, Evelyn Wright of Stevensville, Montana, Raymond Cumpton of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Robin Cumpton of Gillette, and Michelle Hiebert of Douglas; siblings, Velma Kuntz of Billings, Montana, Bonnie Clay of Casper, Wyoming, Raymond Compton of Gillette, and Rick Clay of Kalispell, Montana; twelve grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; sons, John Cross on October 14, 2002 and Rod Cross on May 6, 1977; and six brothers.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
