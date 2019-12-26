Anthony Lee Ray 1955-2019
Anthony Lee Ray, 64, took his final journey Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Presbyterian – Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado surrounded by his wife and children.
Anthony was known as Tony to family and Adda Boy to his friends.
Tony was born on Tuesday, July 5, 1955 in Madisonville, Kentucky to Roy Lee and Annetta Lou (Pendley) Ray.
In 1979 Tony met and married Vickie Huffman and together they had four children.
Tony enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, wife, and many friends. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing chess, and cards. He had a great passion for motorcycles and horses.
Tony had a Heart of Gold always putting others before himself. Tony loved to travel and explore new places.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, mother, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tony is survived in life by his wife, Vickie H. Ray; daughters, Carly Latimer, Knealie Talada, and Autumn Sanderson; son, Thomas Latimer; sisters, Sonya Garland and Beverley Kipp; step-father, Bill Windsor; brothers, Donnie Windsor and Michael Windsor; grandchildren, Destinie Ramsey, Damian Wedgewood, Austin, Paris, Tyson Sanderson, Cole Latimer, and Lily Latimer; and great grandsons, Hunter Ramsey and Aiden Ramsey.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com