Marcella V. Pollo 1925-2019
Marcella V. Pollo, age 94, of Douglas, passed away December 23, 2019 at Mountain Lodge Assisted Living in Douglas, Wyoming. Marcella was born April 9, 1925 in Selden, Kansas to John and Magdalena (Kellen) Scholl. She married Robert Pollo on May 17, 1952 in Brush, Colorado and spent their first couple of years living in Colorado and Wyoming, before moving to Kansas. In 1968 they moved their family to Douglas, Wyoming where they lived for the next 51 years. She was a mother/homemaker for the majority of her life caring for her family. Marcella enjoyed spending time in her garden, loved houseplants, and seeing her children and grandchildren. She was an avid watcher of Jerry Springer and WWE Wrestling. She had a great sense of humor, was a little bit ornery, loved going to coffee with friends and winning at bingo. Marcella was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming.
In addition to her parents and 7 siblings, Marcella was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Pollo, and daughter Sally Dike of Gillette, Wy. She is survived by sister, Babe (Magdalena) Matthews of Albuquerque, NM, her son, Robert (Cheryl) Pollo, son, Dave (Janine) Pollo, daughter, Mary (Joel) Schell, Son, Mark (Shirley) Pollo, 8 grandchildren; grandson, Robert (Kayla) Pollo, grandson, Zachery Pollo, grandson, JD (Ciara) Pollo, grandson, Chance (Liz) Pollo, grandson, Justin (Becky) Dike, grandson, Jake (Kim) Dike, granddaughter, Genesis Schell, granddaughter, Aretha (Bill) Pollo, and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Rosary was held at 10:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming. Funeral Services followed at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, 302 South 5th Street. Burial followed at Douglas Park Cemetery, Douglas.
