George Falkenburg 1931-2020
Funeral services were held for George Falkenburg, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Fort Reno Building on the Wyoming State Fair Grounds in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Tom Strock of the First Baptist Church of Lusk, Wyoming officiating. Internment was in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
George passed peacefully at his home, of 88 years, Falkenburg Ranch south of Douglas on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. George was born Monday, October 5, 1931 in Douglas, Wyoming, the eldest son of Herman Joseph and Gertrude Frances (Bicart) Falkenburg. He attended Upper Wagonhound school along with siblings, JoyAnn, RoseMary, and his best friend Maxine Raeber Pollock. He went on to attend Douglas High School and was a proud Bearcat ‘49er. He told many stories of the Blizzard of 49. One story of walking to town from the ranch, stopping at Mrs. Wallis for a sandwich, and on to school to take his finals. Another story, he was on his way home with a load of coal, and he ended up stuck and walked home. When he and his dad returned with the horses and sled to retrieve the coal, the horses slipped and dumped the coal, which had to be picked up by hand. His ultimate goal was to return home to the ranch after graduation, which he did for the rest of his life. While attending the many dances throughout the county, George met the love of his life, Phyllis Sorbon. They were married July 22, 1954 in Douglas, Wyoming. They enjoyed many adventures, starting with their honeymoon in Yellowstone National Park, Alaskan Cruise to celebrate their 50th and traveling around the county to visit grandkids, and watch their children and grandchildren participate in their sports and activities. George and Phyllis raised four children, Jeff (Mary), Garret (Shelly) of Douglas, Joan (Will) Boulter of Rexburg, Idaho, and Becky (Billy) Melton of Runaway Bay, Texas.
George told of getting up before dawn and harness the horses for the day, to feed or work the ground. George was a true stockman. At a time of much adversity, both he and Phyllis made their ranch a success. From Herefords they transitioned to Salers, and finally made their marks as a well-known Black Angus Ranch. This summer they received the “Billings Livestock Pioneer Award” for their many years of dedicated ranching in the State of Wyoming. The boys remember that George would announce, “today is a good day to work cattle”, and they did, even when it was well below zero. He was proud to use the Fish Spear brand that was previously owned by his grandfather, George Henry Falkenburg. He loved green, which included his tractors, his four-wheeler, and his well-known pickup. He was known around town by his green pickup and the parade that followed slowly behind. Sheriff Becker would have pulled him over but he couldn’t get to him.
George was a committeeman for the ASCS, member of the Farm Bureau, one of the founding fathers of the Converse County Stockgrowers, he supported the 4-H market sale, Lifetime Conservation Award recipient, and he could still fit in his FFA jacket! He was a member of the Douglas Moose Lodge #602, where his Moose Head hangs with pride. He was an avid fan of the Douglas Bearcats, the Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Chico Dragons, and Iona Bees.
He worked for Sandy Cross, and on the road project at Orin Junction in his younger years. He never was a welder or a mechanic, but he was obsessive over taking care of his equipment. He loved his cows, he loved his land, he loved to irrigate, and he loved his family. He always tried to shoot his elk in their left eye, that way it was dead.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman, on February 27, 1983; mother, Gertrude, on August 2, 1982; and sisters, JoyAnn Hardy on December 27, 2003 and RoseMary Hollibaugh on April 20, 2016.
He was survived by his wife of 65 years. Four children and eleven grandchildren, Kassidy Falkenburg, Mitch (Lindsey) Falkenburg, Jessie (Shaun) Ellsworth, Regena (Ryan) Dockter, Houston (Jordan) Falkenburg, Tyler (Kenzee) Melton, Dylan Boulter, Trevor Melton, Brody (Kayla) Read, Lane (Courtney) Read, and Dax Read and 14 great grandchildren, his beloved Hollibaugh, Pieper and Hardy, nieces and nephews, and brother Joe Falkenburg and many, many friends.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Mitch, Houston, Tyler, Dylan, Trevor and Dax. Honorary pallbearers were his granddaughters, Kassidy, Jessie, and Regena.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the George Falkenburg Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
We love you dearly “gramps”! Jesus loves you too.