A graveside service for family and friends will be held for Rhea A. “Bud” Tillard, 96, at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Echo Klaproth officiating.

Interment will be in the Tillard Family plot.

Bud passed away at his family ranch home north of Douglas, Wyoming on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

A full obituary will be published later.

