A Celebration of Life will be held for Elizabeth “Beth” (Beaver) Lundberg, 85, at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Patricia Bell officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Beth passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Powell Valley Care Center in Powell, Wyoming.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com