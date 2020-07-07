A Celebration of Life service will be held for Richard Walter Grabow, 75, at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Echo Klaproth officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Samuel Mares American Legion Post # 8 and United States Navy Funeral Honors. Because of COVID-19 the service is limited to all family and close friends.
Richard passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at his home near Douglas.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.