A Celebration of Life service will be held for Larry James “Sissy” Goodwin, 73, at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2020 at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming with military honors accorded by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors and Natrona County United Veterans Council.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Edness K. Wilkins Park at the Mountain View Shelter.

Sissy passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

