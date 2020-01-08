Allan Duane Lutnes
1958-2019
Allan Duane Lutnes, 61, was born Friday, August 8, 1958 in Plentywood, Montana the son of Duane D. and Maxine R. (Marshall) Lutnes. Allan was raised and educated in Westby. He graduated from Westby High School in 1976 and began schooling at the Missoula Technical Center in Montana in 1977. In 1978 he received his certificate in heavy equipment maintenance. He married Cathy Becker on December 30, 1977 in Plentywood, and after 22 years of marriage they divorced. Cathy and Allan had 2 sons, Troy and Erick, whom he was very proud of. Allan was an avid gun and coin collector. He was always willing to share his knowledge with others and he loved spending time with his treasured family and friends. Allan had an infectious zest for life, always had a mischievous twinkle in his eye and was always singing along to the radio or whistling his own tune.
Allan died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Glenrock, Wyoming from an accident while building a new shop.
Allan’s working career as a diesel mechanic started in 1979 at Wyoming Machinery Company in Casper, throughout the next 14 years he worked a variety of mechanic jobs including traveling to Alaska to work on the slope. In 1993 he returned to Wyoming working for Powder River Coal/Rochelle North Antelope in Campbell County until 2004. In 2004 he became self employed as a contract diesel mechanic in Casper, in 2010 he worked as a hydro mechanic for the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, Wyoming, and in 2014 he became the shop foreman/mechanic for Extreme Drilling. Early in 2017 Allan returned to Bureau of Reclamation where he was employed at the time of his death.
Funeral services for Allan were held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fulkerson Funeral Home in Plentywood, Montana. He was buried near his childhood home in the McElroy Cemetery in Westby, Montana, as per his wishes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks’ Lodge in Casper, Wyoming on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Allan is survived by his sons, Troy (Kat) Lutnes and Erick (Stephanie) Lutnes; grandchildren Landen, Jace, Kaden, Ciera, Carlee, Maddox; dear friend and partner, Bonnie Gilbertson and her fur kids Beezli and Tigon; the mother of his sons, Cathy (Lou) Mitchell; siblings, Raymond Lutnes, Merle (Jean) Lutnes, Keith Lutnes, Cathy Hanson, Laurie (Doug) Sparr, and Terri Lutnes; and he was the favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Duane; brother, Richard Lutnes; and brother-in-law, Dennis Hanson.
The good Lord needed a mechanic and he brought home the very best. Allan will be missed immensely by all his family and friends who dearly loved him. A memorial to the choice of the donor would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas and Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood, are in charge of the arrangements.
