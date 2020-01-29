Patricia Anne Perrotti 1929-2020
Patricia Anne Perrotti, 90, of Douglas, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a four year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her close friends, Chris Stineman, Sue Asselin, Penny Patterson, Lois Schloop and her daughter Cheri Christian.
Pat was born November 22, 1929 to Charles Paul & Ruth Margaret (Bartholomew) Hopkins. She married John Boolin in September 1952. She & John (an aerospace engineer) moved to Sacramento in 1955 where Pat worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as a clerk from 1955 to 1977. Their daughter, Cheri was born in 1957. John passed away in 1970. Pat was an active member of Toast Mistress International in Sacramento, California.
In 1977, Pat married Michael N. Perrotti and moved to his home in Douglas, Wyoming. She worked for Farmers Home Administration until she retired in 1985. She was a member of Zonta International.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Cheri (Boolin) Christian and son-in-law, Daryl Christian; 3 grandchildren – Joshua (Heather) Christian, Amy (Todd) Darby and Aaron (Alexandra) Christian; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Ault.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruth Hopkins, her brothers, Jay “Lee” and Lynn Donald Hopkins, and both husbands, John A. Boolin and Michael N. Perrotti.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Susan B. Komen Foundation or Douglas Meals on Wheels.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on February 4th at 1 p.m. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com