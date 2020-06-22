Robert “Bob” Eugene Smith, age 91, of Glenrock, passed away June 9, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Bob was born February 6, 1929 in Montpelier, Indiana to Benjamin and Maggie (Morris) Smith. He enlisted in the United States Navy in September of 1951 and was honorably discharged in September of 1959. He was employed as a pharmacist and was a drugstore owner for many years. He was a proud veteran and patriot, loved his family and his country with all his heart.In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marty, and daughter, Marja. He is survived by his wife, Linda Care-Smith, 4 children, Cindy (Bill) Ebart, Steven (Loretta) Smith, Mark (Janet) Smith, and Louann (Richard) Weber, and step-son, Jake (Nancy) Care and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren - who he loved so dearly.A military honor service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Glenrock Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Glenrock American Legion Post #9, Glenrock, Wyoming in Bob's memory.To leave a special message for Robert's family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
