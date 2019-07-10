Billie Jean Kaufman 1942-2019
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of a beloved wife and moth- er, Billie Jean Kaufman, 77, on June 28, 2019 at Duke Hospital in Durham, NC after struggling with Leukemia. She was born May 23,1942 in Douglas, WY. She attended Margaret Catholic School where she received her certificate of Christian Doctrine. She loved the outdoors and during her childhood she loved spending
time on her grandmother Nora’s ranch, whom she loved so dear- ly, in Lost Springs, WY.
On October 20,1963 she married the love of her life, Leon- ard James Kaufman, Sr. in Scottsbluff, NE. They have been married 56 years.
Billie Jean was known by everyone who met her as the most caring, tender-hearted, self-sacrificing, loving woman, laughed and loved easily, always looked after the welfare of her family and an excellent cook. Billie Jean’s passion was caring for others, as she was a Nurse throughout her life here with us. She is deeply missed by everyone.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard James Kaufman Sr; son, Leonard James Kaufman, Jr. (Monica); daughters, Renae Kline (David), Tanya Olsen (Nick), Deborah Kaufman (Mike); 8 grandchildren, Keith, Chantel, Preston, Sareena, Ka- trina, Marina, Shaylon, Treyton; 4 great grandchildren; sister-in- law Darlene Brill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Robert Hugh and Mildred Bell Hudson and her sisters Ramona L Hudson and Mary M Ciet.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 12th , from 7:30- 9:30 AM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC. Service at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral Catholic Church 10:00 AM, Burial following at Oakwood Cemetery.
