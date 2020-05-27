Funeral services for Kelly Sue Johnson, 56, are pending at this time.
Kelly Johnson died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home in Douglas, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Saturday, January 11, 1964 in Saginaw, Michigan the daughter of Allen and Winona (Walczyk) Heckerthorne. She was raised and educated in Birch Run, Michigan. She moved to Wyoming in the early 1980’s and resided in Douglas. She worked at the day care center at the First United Methodist Church. Kelly enjoyed baking, cooking, spending time with family and friends, and reading. She loved the outdoors and taking walks.
Kelly is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Stephen) Pilarczyk of Douglas and Patricia Watson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; father, Allen Heckerthorne of Michigan; mother, Winona Walczyk of Douglas; siblings, Rana Holmes of Parker, Colorado, Scott Heckerthorne of Boca Raton, Florida, and Lynn Smith of Michigan; and grandsons, Lucas Pilarczyk and Benjamin Pilarczyk.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com
