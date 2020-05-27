A private family service will be held for Andrew Jens “Drew” Skilbred, 40, at a later time.
Andrew Skilbred passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Friday, May 22, 2020.
He was born Saturday, August 18, 1979 in Bozeman, Montana the son of Chester L. and Kathy Sue (Berg) Skilbred.
Andrew is survived by his father, Chet Skilbred; mother, Kathy Skilbred; children, Rikki Skilbred and Desmond Skilbred; and brother, Matthew (Cristy) Skilbred and their children, Cole Skilbred, Carlee Skilbred, Hailey O’Brien, and Mason O’Brien.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
