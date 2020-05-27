A funeral service was held for Mary Ellen Thomas, 80, at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel with Pastor Todd Weber of the Congregational United Church of Christ officiating. Internment was held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming

Mary passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

She was born Friday, June 23, 1939 in Canton, Pennsylvania the daughter of Paul Edgar and Freda Alice (Secules) Smith Sr. Mary was raised and educated in the Canton area and graduated as the salutatorian of Class of 1957 from the Canton High School 17724.

Mary married Dennis Dale Thomas on June 9, 1973 in Troy, Pennsylvania. She was a longtime resident of Farson, Wyoming working for the Sweetwater County School District #1 as an administrative assistant. In 2004 she and Denny moved to Douglas to be near their grandchildren. She was a cancer survivor for two decades. Mary was a cat lover, but most of all a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a good sense of humor. She enjoyed four wheeling, camping, cooking, knitting, and reading. Mary would take trips to Yellowstone National Park to watch bear, deer, elk and antelope.

She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ knitting club and a volunteer at Helping Hands.

Mary was survived by her husband, Denny Thomas, of Douglas; sons, David (Ruth) Case of Riverton, Wyoming and Richard (Lori) Case of Douglas; brothers, Paul (Dody) Smith Jr. and Robert (Dureda) Smith both of Canton; sister, Judy (Wayne) Huntington of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kristin (Randy) Watson of Riverton, Seth Case of Riverton, Annie Case of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Dayton Case of Douglas; and great grandchildren, Ryan Watson and Ainslee Watson both of Riverton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul, on March 31, 2006; mother, Freda, on May 2, 1999; and infant sister, Patricia Smith, on February 4, 1937.

Serving as pallbearers were Dennis Thomas, Dave Case, Rick Case, Seth Case, Dayton Case, and Randy Watson.

A memorial to the Laramie Peak Humane Society, P.O. Box 463, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com

Mary Ellen Thomas

June 23, 1939 - April 1, 2020