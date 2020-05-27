Patti Lynn Shelden
Patti Lynn Shelden was born on October 11, 1958.
Shelden, 61, passed away May 11, 2020.
Services will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
