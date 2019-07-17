Paul Morrow 1936-2019
Paul Morrow sailed away from this earth on July 9, 2019 at Christus Saint Vincent in Santa Fe, NM. He was wel- comed by his late wife, Patsy Ann (Mc- Quay), infant daughter Paula, his parents Frank and Lillian (LaFountain) Mor- row, siblings Rodger, Sherman, Eugene, Corinne, Vivian, and Rita.
Paul spent time in the US Navy, but later switched to the USAF where he re- tired, went on to work at Exxon Highlands Uranium Mine until they shut down, then went on to retire from the US Postal Ser- vice. Most people will remember him with a smile on his face, and a joke to be told. His humor was unsurpassed, as he truly
found humor in most things!
Paul loved sailing, fly fishing, tinkering around his house,
yard or shop, enjoyed arrowhead hunting (especially when he found more than Kris Staab, who was like a daughter to him), rock hounding, camping, and archery. Paul loved history and ar- cheology and traveled the world to see incredible museums and historical landmarks, but beyond all else, he loved spending time with his family. Paul was often seen at local sporting events, but his support of Douglas Ice Hockey was unwavering. Known as “The Ice Man”, Paul not only helped set up the rink and tear it down at the end of the season, but in years past, Paul would get up at odd hours to go down and groom the ice so that it would be ready for the days game. He enjoyed sharpening skates for anyone that asked, and loved to donate old skates and hockey sticks to make sure everyone, from any means of life, could play.
Paul wasn’t fond of religious organizations (which accounts for his “Jesus is coming, look busy” bumper sticker), but as he said, he “Loved the Mormon Boys...” that would often come vis- it him. He loved to tell stories of the funnier events of his life.
Born and raised in the Port Kent, NY area on Lake Cham- plain, Paul enjoyed sharing it with his family. Summer trips back to Port Kent, are some of the fondest memories the family shares. He believed in hard work, loathed laziness, and was as honest as the day is long. He never locked his house, and wel- comed every person that walked through his door, as though they were his child. He never met a stranger, nor a dog he didn’t like. He may not have been perfect, but he was perfect for us!
Paul is survived by his three sons :Joseph (Melissa Johnson) of Glendo, Kevin (Vicki Opp) of Florida, David (Shelly Nunes) of Douglas, and his daughter Donna (Katie Cassidy) of Santa Fe, NM. Paul had 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren, but had especially close relationships with his grandsons Chase Morrow (Savannah Connolly), Chandler Morrow, Zane Mor- row, Caden Morrow, and his granddaughter Tiffany Hiebert.
Paul was cremated at his wishes, and no services were held (again, at his request). His ashes will be spread at a place that he and his “Old Lady” picked, so they may rest together eternally. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Douglas Ice Hockey Club in Paul’s name. A “celebration of his life” get together will be announced at a later date. Paul will be deeply missed by many. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace!