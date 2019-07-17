Alice Rebecca Persinger 1958-2019
A graveside service will be held for Alice Rebecca “Becky” Bishop Persinger, 60, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Glenrock Cemetery in Glenrock, Wyoming with Debra Roe officiating.
Alice Persinger died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Wyo- ming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Alice Rebecca Persinger was born Tuesday, September 16, 1958 in Douglas, Wyoming the daughter of Leonard and Alice Catherine (Rupe) Bishop. She was raised and educated in Glen- rock, graduating from the Glenrock High School. She was mar- ried to Michael Barnes, but they later divorced. Alice married Kelly Persinger in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2000.
Alice worked for Salisbury Industries alongside Kelly as the business manager until her retirement in 2016. She and Kelly took in their grandchildren, Makalup and Rylee, to give them a family structure following their mother’s death.
She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, puzzles, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
Alice is survived by her husband, Kelly Persinger, of Glen- rock; children, Alice Sharee Bishop of Poland, Indiana and Da- vid Lee Barnes of Florida; siblings, Leonard (Julie) Bishop of Texas, Chuck (Cindy) Bishop of Massachusetts, Cindy (Steve) Ritter of Washington, and Peggy Bishop of Cheyenne, Wyo- ming; grandchildren, Makalup Barnes and Rylee Hagan both of Glenrock and Olivia Smiley and Everett Smiley both of Poland, Indiana; and step father, Don Korn, of Casper, Wyoming.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, Leonard, on July 28, 1975; mother, Alice, on October 6, 2008; daughter, Tara Rae Michael Barnes, on June 25, 2016; and brother-in-law, Michael “Pit” Patterson on September 26, 2018.
A memorial to the choice of the donor would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh. com