Nyle Keith Wright passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, suddenly in his home in Douglas.
Nyle was born Thursday, July 21, 1949 to Kenneth and Wilma Irene (Hit- shew) Wright, at the Converse County Memorial Hospital in Douglas. He lived most of his life in Lost Springs, Wyoming helping with the family’s ranch. He attended grade school in Keeline, Wyoming, the same school where his mother
taught, then Manville, Wyoming and later graduated from Lusk High School in Lusk, Wyoming in 1967. He attended college at Casper College and Northern Arizona University. In 1970, he married a farm girl from Worland, Wyoming, Kerry Lungren, and had four children, Jeff, Rebecca, Tim, and Allison. They later divorced.
Nyle was always drawn to working in the communication realm. He worked for Mountain Bell many years and moved around the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming. He also spent some time working for New York Life Insurance Company. Nyle started his own company called Trav-Call, LTD and traveled around the Denver, Colorado area. Nyle ultimately found his way back close to home and took up residence in Gillette, Wyoming. There, he worked for Quest and retired after many dedicated years.
After retirement, Nyle returned to the ranch and oversaw the everyday operations. He could often be found tinkering in his shop, creating new inventions. From this, several innovations were patented. Nyle was very creative and resourceful; if something could be made using hydraulics, it would be done. If he saw an idea, he would go and make it himself. Many times, these devices would be used on the ranch to make chores easier. One such item was using hydraulics to power the branding table. Nyle enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and making homemade items with them – treasure chests, wooden swords, braided bailing twine, etc. Often times, the kids and grandkids would ask Nyle to take them to see the Teepee rings, the chalk buttes, or even the old Homestead.
Some of Nyle’s favorite past times was to play card games with the kids. Pinochle and Spades remained the house favorites. Everyone wanted to be his partner because somehow, he always knew what cards every player held in their hands. The grandkids taught Nyle new card games as well. One thing Nyle always made sure of was to “fool” the grandkids with science or math riddles. Nyle en- joyed puzzles and riddles that required you to “sit and think” about the solution. One present Nyle enjoyed receiving was metal Chinese puzzle games.
Nyle knew his cattle like the back of his hand. He was the cow whisperer for sure. Just by looking at them, he knew when the cattle were sick, hungry, or otherwise. He would have pet cows that would follow him around the pasture, waiting for their cake. During his downtime, Nyle would enjoy watch- ing old Westerns while journaling the happenings of the day; who came to visit, what adventures were taken that day, the weather, or what chores needed to be done.
Nyle never shied away from striking up a conversation with strangers. He made everyone feel valued and full of hope. Nyle made several friendships that lasted forever. Whenever Nyle walked through the door, he would always have a smile on his face. Sometimes you never knew if he was up to something or not.
Nyle is survived by his father, Kenneth Wright, Lost Spring; children, Jeff Wright of Mesa Ari- zona, Rebecca (Darren) White of Sheridan, Wyoming; Tim (Erin) Wright of Worland, and Allison (Grant) Harper of Sheridan; and ten grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Wright, on April 9, 2001.
