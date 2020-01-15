Sylvia Gail Spoon 1938-2019
Funeral services will be held for Sylvia Gail Spoon, 81, at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Frank Wiederrectht of The Gathering officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Sylvia died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas.
She was born Sunday, August 14, 1938 in Ellendale, Tennessee the daughter of John William and Ida Louise (Batte) Zellner. She was raised and educated in Ellendale and graduated from the Ellendale High School. She was married to Charles Edward Spoon on November 14, 1956 in Tunicia, Mississippi. They moved to Douglas in 1974. She worked as an accountant for the IRS and Converse County Treasure office for several years. Sylvia enjoyed crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E Spoon Sr., children, David (Shannon) Spoon and Janet (Marty) Cathcart all of Douglas; sisters, Agnes Seward of Sedro Woolley, Washington, Zeni Yearout and Joan Zellner both of Kansas; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her father, John, on January 28, 1981; mother Ida, on February 8, 2000; infant daughter, Mary Ann Spoon; son, Charles Spoon Jr., on November 30, 2015; and grandson, William Cathcart, on September 6, 2017.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com