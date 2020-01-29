Marge Kronschnabel 1937-2020
Marge Kronschnabel, 82, a long-time resident of the Casper, Wyoming area, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home.
She was born Thursday, July 29, 1937 in Beach, North Dakota the daughter of Kyle Peter and Lillian Marie (Russell) Sperry. Marge was raised on a farm where she rode a horse to a one room schoolhouse. The horse was eventually sold for a prom dress. She tired of the country life and couldn’t wait to get out. After high school she moved to Bismarck, North Dakota and attended nursing school, for a short time. Nursing school didn’t work out as planned, as it turned out she fainted at the site of blood. Pursuing something new, Marge completed business school in Fargo, North Dakota and moved to Dickinson, North Dakota where she started a job as a receptionist of KDIK TV & Radio. This proved to be one of the best decisions because it was at KDIX that she met her future husband, the DJ and weatherman, George Kay.
Marge and George married on January 4, 1958 in Trotters, North Dakota and to this marriage two children, Lynne and Mark, were born. George’s career led the family to Casper where he took a position at KTWO TV & Radio in 1966. While George is the face everyone remembers, Marge was the driving force behind his success. She was very proud of him and his accomplishments and never missed a single broadcast. Behind the scenes, she was the glue that kept the home running, his shirts pressed, and his flat top clean cut. Marge worked as a teacher’s aide at Prince of Peace Preschool for over 20 years, where she touched many lives. She was an active member of the church and was always ready and willing to help with anything within the congregation.
“Grandma” Kay was the ultimate family person. She was a great cook, an even better baker, and an unfailing role model to her five grandkids and seven great grandkids. The grandkids and great grandkids adored Grandma Kay as much as she did them. Christmas was a favorite holiday, and Grandma Kay loved the holiday baking. She was a prolific gift giver and spent countless hours finding the perfect gift for everyone on her list.
Marge was an avid sports fan. She rarely missed an activity her grandkids and great grandkids participated in, whether it was 12 and under fast pitch softball, or a USA wrestling tournament. Many will remember her at the side of the wrestling mat proudly cheering while always wearing the button of her beloved great grandson, Kagan Lenzen. Along with youth sports, Marge enjoyed following the University of Wyoming Cowboys and George Kay, the voice of the Cowboys. When checking into cable companies, it was a must that they carry Root Sports/AT&T so Marge could follow her beloved Colorado Rockies. She watched every game, knew all the players, and questioned calls by the manager and umps from the comfort of her recliner. Her passion for the team has fostered a love for the Rockies that has been passed down to her family. Family traditions now include “Rockies Parties” for opening day, the home opener, playoff games, and many of the 162 games in between. One of Grandma Kay’s favorite things was to be serenaded by her great grandkids to “Josie’s on a vacation far away” aka Your Love by Center Field, Charlie Blackmon’s at bat song.
Family time was cherished. Countless cruises, vacations with family to various places including Hawaii, spring training in Arizona, and visiting family in Las Vegas, Marge made the most of her 82 years. She loved her family, warm weather, and key lime pie (in that order). She leaves behind legacy that values family and fun, and the traditions she has created will be celebrated for generations to come.
Marge was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian, on April 16, 1994; father, Kyle, on February 8,1994; and siblings, Betty Jean Smith, on December 31, 2009 and Kyle “Buddy” Sperry, on March 18, 2010.
She is survived and greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, George Kronschnabel; her children, Lynne (Rob) Bath of Douglas, Wyoming and Mark (LeeAnn) Kronschnabel of Las Vegas, Nevada;, her sisters, Bethine Sperry and Shirley Mae Uetz both of Beach; sister-in-law, Marcia Sperry, of Trotters; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Melchor, Courtney (Adam) Camino both of Douglas, Bobbi (Phil) Dickerson of Kearney, Nebraska, Chelsea (Bryce) Edwards of Los Angeles, California, and Megan Kronschnabel of Las Vegas; and seven great grandchildren.
A celebration of Marge’s life will be held at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in June, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2300 East Fifteenth Street, Casper, Wyoming 82609 or Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 West B Street, Suite 101, Casper, Wyoming 82601 in Marge’s name.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com