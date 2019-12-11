Funeral services will be held for Curtis Dale Reece, 73, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Echo Klaproth officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Curt Reece passed away suddenly in his home in Douglas on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Curt was born Thursday, March 7, 1946 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of William S. and Blanche Elizabeth (Martin) Reece. Curt was raised in Douglas and spent his life in the community. He was deeply loved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his two loving children, Brad (Carrie) Reece of Casper, Wyoming and Shaily (Jason) Rivera of Las Vegas, Nevada; and his loving grandchildren, Jaden Reece, Elyse Rivera, and Jace Rivera; as well his sister,Sharon (Wayne) King of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his brother, Bill (Cathy) Reece of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada; many nieces and nephews; and three step grandchildren
Curt was preceded in death by his father, Bill, on July 17, 1984; mother, Blanche, on September 8, 1998; and sister, Lynn Reece on March 26, 2014.
Curt graduated high school in Douglas in 1964. He made lifelong friends and played basketball and football. He was well known in the community, having spent 19 years working at the post office. The family dog, Egor, helped Curt train new drivers on the routes. Curt later became a contract pumper in the oilfield and found his passion in this line of work. He could fix anything and was an excellent mechanic. He retired in 2011. During his retirement Curt enjoyed three winters in Las Vegas where the weather was warm and he could spend time with family.
Curt was an avid arrowhead and artifact collector for many years. He inherited this love from his mother who took him hunting as a youth. Curt coached Little League baseball and girls’ basketball as well as serving as local scout leader. Curt also collected antique cap guns, coins and model trains during his retirement.
Curt taught his children the “right” way to do things and didn’t accept anything less. He enjoyed being a grandfather and amused his grandchildren with humorous quotes and well-timed one-liners. His nieces and nephews have many stories of his laughter and his wonderful sense of humor. Curt was generous and stubborn as heck. It is rumored that he developed selective hearing during his retirement. Anyone who knew Curt will never forget his many stories and good humor that added so much to family reunions.
Curt’s family will always remember his unwavering love and care for his mom and dad. He was “there” for them and was always happy and willing to aid in any way that he was needed, especially during the years his mother was a widow. His siblings are forever grateful for his caregiving to their parents.
Curt will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He left us all wanting more of his love.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dow Rathbun, Jim Grimes, Ernie Howe, Art Roy, Cisco Valdez, Stan Townsend, and Adrian Reece.
